  View all templates

Lead Generation Dashboard

This app is a lead generation dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze a dataset related to your leads, providing valuable insights to optimize your marketing strategies.

Dashboard
Sales
browser header

Explore more Dashboards

Vendor Management Dashboard
See a live demo
Executive Management Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore more Sales templates

Sales Forecasting Dashboard
See a live demo
Sales Activity Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click “Try this template” to import this template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
Geoff Charles thumbnail

Geoff Charles

VP of Product at Ramp

We like Retool a lot because you don't necessarily need a computer science degree to make changes. Retool gives you at least 10-20% improvement to operational efficiency.

Matthew Clower thumbnail

Matthew Clower

CTO at Treasure Financial

Retool changes the unit economics of building. Tooling problems can be eliminated by one engineer in hours with Retool. Within 2 months, the time we spent on business interruptions fell below 8% from 75%. With Retool, we’ve saved over $1M in engineering capacity to focus on improving our product experience.

More data sources you can power a Dashboard with

Databases

MSSQL logoMSSQL
MySQL logoMySQL
Postgres logoPostgres

APIs

S3 logoS3
Firebase logoFirebase
REST API logoREST API

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo