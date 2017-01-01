Retool is a fast way to build fully featured internal tools on top of your existing REST APIs. You can build admin panels and dashboards in a few minutes instead of hours (or days).

Let's say your customer support team needs an app for looking up user info and updating statuses. You can use any of Retool's 50+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, etc. – just like you're building a React app. Connect those to requests to your endpoints via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.

Retool supports any authentication scheme you can imagine, from basic auth to OAuth2 to custom workflows with multiple steps. You can read more in our docs here.