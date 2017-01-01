Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your REST API endpoints.
Retool is a fast way to build fully featured internal tools on top of your existing REST APIs. You can build admin panels and dashboards in a few minutes instead of hours (or days).
Let's say your customer support team needs an app for looking up user info and updating statuses. You can use any of Retool's 50+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, etc. – just like you're building a React app. Connect those to requests to your endpoints via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.
Retool supports any authentication scheme you can imagine, from basic auth to OAuth2 to custom workflows with multiple steps. You can read more in our docs here.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
GET
Include headers, URL params, and cookies.
POST
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies. Our GUI lets you define your body as structured keys and value or raw JSON.
PUT
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies.
DELETE
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies. By default, only runs in response to a user interaction.
PATCH
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.