Customer Churn Analysis Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes and analyzes customer churn data to help businesses understand and mitigate customer attrition.
Dashboard
Data and Analytics
This app is a tool that visualizes and analyzes customer churn data to help businesses understand and mitigate customer attrition.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at Doordash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.
Paula Obler
Software Engineer at Earnin
Instead of months, we launched a Retool app in two weeks because our developers didn't have to build out a frontend repo with custom UI.