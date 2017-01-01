Google Sheets Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on Google Sheets. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.
Ismail Ceylan
Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin
Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!