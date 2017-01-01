  View all templates

This Jira dashboard template provides a user-friendly dashboard to visualize and analyze your Jira ticketing and reporting data, helping you track your support or engineering team's ticket completion rate and efficiency.

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

ismail-ceylan
Zeplin Icon

Ismail Ceylan

Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin

Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!

Eddy Kim
Verishop Icon

Eddy Kim

Engineering Manager at Verishop

Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.

More data sources you can power a Dashboard with

Databases

Postgres logoPostgres
BigQuery logoBigQuery
AWS Redshift logoAWS Redshift

APIs

Jira logoJira
Slack logoSlack
Asana logoAsana

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

