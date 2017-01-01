  View all templates

Snowflake Admin Panel

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Snowflake. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.

Admin Panel
Snowflake
browser header

Explore more Admin Panels

MSSQL Admin Panel
See a live demo
BigQuery Admin Panel
See a live demo

Explore more Snowflake templates

KPI Dashboard
See a live demo
Snowflake Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your resources.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
Sébastien Vidal

Sébastien Vidal

Director of Data Engineering at NBC Universal at NBC Universal

Retool allows us to quickly create user friendly interfaces to share ML models with business teams. Our data scientists run 800+ ML models each week, and the robust visualization options in Retool have given us a new level of visibility into model performance.

Andrew Mason Descript

Andrew Mason

CEO and Co-founder at Descript at Descript

Retool is one of the only tools that has been adopted as much by our engineers as it has by our business teams. It’s hard to imagine going back to a world where something like it didn't exist.

More data sources you can power an Admin Panel with

Databases

BigQuery logoBigQuery
MSSQL logoMSSQL
MySQL logoMySQL

APIs

Rest API logoRest API
GraphQL logoGraphQL
S3 logoS3

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo