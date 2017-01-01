MSSQL Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Microsoft SQL Server. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Jean-Denis Greze
CTO at Plaid
The work our engineers have been able to do with Retool supports our goals, has made meaningful contributions to supporting our customers, and has high ROI from the engineering efforts invested so far.
Henrique Dubugras
CEO at Brex
Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.