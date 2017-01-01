Atlassian's Jira is an issue tracking tool for agile development.

Connecting Retool to Jira takes just a few minutes, and lets you push and pull monitoring data programatically from Retool. Retool integrates directly with Jira's API so you can send tasks to Jira, visualize your projects or programmatically manage your users and workspaces. Build internal tools to extend the Jira product with reporting, task workflows, and more common examples.

Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Jira. Get started with our quickstart docs.