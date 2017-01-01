Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Asana data.
Asana is a collaborative work management tool.
Connecting Retool to Asana takes just a few minutes, and lets you push and pull data to and from Retool. Retool integrates directly with Asana's API so you can send tasks to Asana, visualize your projects or programmatically manage your users and workspaces. Build internal tools to extend the Asana product with reporting, task workflows, and more common use cases.
Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Asana. Get started with our quickstart docs.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your Asana data
Pull data about your tasks, projects, workspaces, or any other entities in your Asana setup.
Update your Asana data
Write data back as mertics, tasks and more directly from within your custom app.
Delete your Asana data
Delete end users, tasks, events, or any other entity directly.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.