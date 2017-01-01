Asana is a collaborative work management tool.

Connecting Retool to Asana takes just a few minutes, and lets you push and pull data to and from Retool. Retool integrates directly with Asana's API so you can send tasks to Asana, visualize your projects or programmatically manage your users and workspaces. Build internal tools to extend the Asana product with reporting, task workflows, and more common use cases.

Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Asana. Get started with our quickstart docs.