Zendesk Dashboard
This Zendesk dashboard template provides a user-friendly interface to manage and analyze your Zendesk ticket data, allowing you to track customer support ticket metrics and gain insights from a comprehensive dataset.
This Zendesk dashboard template provides a user-friendly interface to manage and analyze your Zendesk ticket data, allowing you to track customer support ticket metrics and gain insights from a comprehensive dataset.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Kiwi
Retool allows us to deliver a ton of internal apps fast. These apps are critical to the business, but our engineers rarely have time. With Retool, you can go from idea to app instantly. Our operations are significantly more effective.