  View all templates

S3 Admin Panel

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on S3. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.

Admin Panel
S3 logoS3
browser header

Explore more Admin Panels

PostgreSQL Admin Panel
See a live demo
Software License Management
See a live demo

Explore more S3 templates

Support Ticketing System
See a live demo
S3 Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your resources.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
Dean McRobie Photo
CommonBond Icon

Dean McRobie

CTO at CommonBond

I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.

martin-ratolistka
Kiwi Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Kiwi

Retool allows us to deliver a ton of internal apps fast. These apps are critical to the business, but our engineers rarely have time. With Retool, you can go from idea to app instantly. Our operations are significantly more effective.

More data sources you can power an Admin Panel with

Databases

Postgres logoPostgres
MySQL logoMySQL
MSSQL logoMSSQL

APIs

Rest API logoRest API
GraphQL logoGraphQL
MongoDB logoMongoDB

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo