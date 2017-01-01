  Back to all templates

Field Sales App

In a competitive sales environment, having access to real-time customer data and insights can mean the difference between closing a deal and losing a potential client. Retool Mobile's Field Sales apps can empower your teams to access and manage customer data, update your CRM, and close deals while on the move. Key features include real-time access to customer data, writes back to your CRM, and customizable sales workflows.

Industry

Sales

Use cases

MobileOperations

What you can build with Retool

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this field sales app template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.
Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.
What is a Field Sales App?toggle icon

Key features of this mobile app template include real-time access to customer data, writes back to your CRM, and customizable sales workflows.

Potential use cases include:

  • Accessing customer information, including prior communications and order history

  • Creating and sending proposals directly from the app, speeding up the sales process

  • Tracking sales activities, such as calls, meetings, and follow-ups, to ensure a consistent sales approach

  • Collaborating with team members and sharing sales documents in real-time

  • Analyzing sales performance and identifying areas for improvement or opportunities for growth

