In a competitive sales environment, having access to real-time customer data and insights can mean the difference between closing a deal and losing a potential client. Retool Mobile's Field Sales apps can empower your teams to access and manage customer data, update your CRM, and close deals while on the move. Key features include real-time access to customer data, writes back to your CRM, and customizable sales workflows.
Potential use cases include:
Accessing customer information, including prior communications and order history
Creating and sending proposals directly from the app, speeding up the sales process
Tracking sales activities, such as calls, meetings, and follow-ups, to ensure a consistent sales approach
Collaborating with team members and sharing sales documents in real-time
Analyzing sales performance and identifying areas for improvement or opportunities for growth