Supply Chain Performance Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive overview of your supply chain performance through an interactive dashboard, allowing you to analyze and optimize various aspects of your operations.
Dashboard
Logistics
This app provides a comprehensive overview of your supply chain performance through an interactive dashboard, allowing you to analyze and optimize various aspects of your operations.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.