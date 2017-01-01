GDPR Compliance Software
This app enables you to achieve GDPR compliance seamlessly. Simplify data protection, consent management, and privacy regulations with powerful software that ensures legal compliance and data security.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Henrique Dubugras
CEO at Brex
Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.
Amo Moloko
Software Engineer at Tripplo
What I love about Retool is that the biggest limitation is your imagination. I still feel like I’m only using 20 percent of what Retool is capable of.