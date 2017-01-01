  View all templates

GDPR Compliance Software

This app enables you to achieve GDPR compliance seamlessly. Simplify data protection, consent management, and privacy regulations with powerful software that ensures legal compliance and data security.

Dashboard
Legal and Compliance
browser header

Explore more Dashboards

Human Resources Dashboard
See a live demo
Zendesk Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore more Legal and Compliance templates

KYC Dashboard
See a live demo
GDPR Vendor Management
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this GDPR compliance software template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
Henrique Dubugras
Brex Icon

Henrique Dubugras

CEO at Brex

Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Amo Moloko

Amo Moloko

Software Engineer at Tripplo

What I love about Retool is that the biggest limitation is your imagination. I still feel like I’m only using 20 percent of what Retool is capable of.

More data sources you can power a Dashboard with

Databases

Snowflake logoSnowflake
MySQL logoMySQL
BigQuery logoBigQuery

APIs

S3 logoS3
GraphQL logoGraphQL
REST API logoREST API

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo