  View all templates

REST API Dashboard

A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on a REST API. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.

Dashboard
REST API logoREST API
browser header

Explore more Dashboards

KPI Dashboard
See a live demo
MongoDB Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore more REST API templates

REST API Admin Panel
See a live demo
User Access Management
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your resources.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
martin-ratolistka
Kiwi Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Kiwi

Retool allows us to deliver a ton of internal apps fast. These apps are critical to the business, but our engineers rarely have time. With Retool, you can go from idea to app instantly. Our operations are significantly more effective.

Jean-Denis-Greze
Plaid Icon

Jean-Denis Greze

CTO at Plaid

The work our engineers have been able to do with Retool supports our goals, has made meaningful contributions to supporting our customers, and has high ROI from the engineering efforts invested so far.

More data sources you can power a Dashboard with

Databases

BigQuery logoBigQuery
Snowflake logoSnowflake
Postgres logoPostgres

APIs

S3 logoS3
GraphQL logoGraphQL
MongoDB logoMongoDB

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo