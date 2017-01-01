Create Hubspot contact for new Google Sheets rows
Automate the creation of HubSpot contacts from new Google Sheets rows, ensuring seamless data synchronization and efficient lead management.
Automate the creation of HubSpot contacts from new Google Sheets rows, ensuring seamless data synchronization and efficient lead management.
Retool Workflows is a fast way for developers to automate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks.Learn more about how Workflows works
Go beyond simple "if this, then that" integration tools. Connect your data sources, from local databases to third-party SaaS tooling, and write custom logic to define a series of tasks to connect, transform, and update your data. Automate everything from report generation, to churn analysis, to complex infrastructure maintenance tasks.Learn more about Workflows →
Matthew Clower
CTO at Treasure Financial
Retool changes the unit economics of building. Tooling problems can be eliminated by one engineer in hours with Retool. Within 2 months, the time we spent on business interruptions fell below 8% from 75%. With Retool, we’ve saved over $1M in engineering capacity to focus on improving our product experience.
Sébastien Vidal
Director of Data Engineering at NBC Universal at NBC Universal
Retool allows us to quickly create user friendly interfaces to share ML models with business teams. Our data scientists run 800+ ML models each week, and the robust visualization options in Retool have given us a new level of visibility into model performance.