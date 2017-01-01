Send Weekly Airtable Summary via Email
Get a weekly summary of your Airtable data delivered straight to your inbox. Stay informed with key metrics, trends, and updates without lifting a finger. Simplify your workflow and stay on top of your data.
Retool Workflows is a fast way for developers to automate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks.Learn more about how Workflows works
Go beyond simple "if this, then that" integration tools. Connect your data sources, from local databases to third-party SaaS tooling, and write custom logic to define a series of tasks to connect, transform, and update your data. Automate everything from report generation, to churn analysis, to complex infrastructure maintenance tasks.Learn more about Workflows →
Henrique Dubugras
CEO at Brex
Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.
Amo Moloko
Software Engineer at Tripplo
What I love about Retool is that the biggest limitation is your imagination. I still feel like I’m only using 20 percent of what Retool is capable of.