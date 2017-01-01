Weekly Automated Shopify Order Report
Track and analyze Shopify orders with our weekly automated report template. Streamline insights and decision-making by receiving comprehensive sales data every week.
Track and analyze Shopify orders with our weekly automated report template. Streamline insights and decision-making by receiving comprehensive sales data every week.
Retool Workflows is a fast way for developers to automate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks.Learn more about how Workflows works
Go beyond simple "if this, then that" integration tools. Connect your data sources, from local databases to third-party SaaS tooling, and write custom logic to define a series of tasks to connect, transform, and update your data. Automate everything from report generation, to churn analysis, to complex infrastructure maintenance tasks.Learn more about Workflows →
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.
Adam Louie
Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius
Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.