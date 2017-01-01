  Back to all templates

Inventory Management with Zebra Scanner

Run Retool Mobile on your Zebra Android devices for large-scale deployments such as warehouse and inventory management, field operations, and logistics. You can build Retool Mobile apps for Zebra Android devices that receive data captured using dedicated hardware, such as scanners and sensors. Retool uses the Zebra DataWedge APIs to receive capture events using the Zebra DataWedge Reader component.

Industry

LogisticsManufacturingUtilities

Use cases

MobileOperations

Components

Scanner

Scanner

Button

Button

Number Input

Number Input

Managing inventory is crucial for businesses of all sizes, ensuring that products are stocked, organized, and available for customers. Retool Mobile can help you build Inventory Management Apps to track your inventory levels, streamline ordering processes, and reduce the risk of stockouts and overstocking. Key features include real-time inventory tracking, barcode scanning, and automated reorder alerts.

For businesses handling a large volume of physical products, efficient picking and packing processes are essential to ensure fast and accurate order fulfillment. As your product offerings grow, managing the picking and packing operations can become increasingly more challenging. Retool Mobile enables your warehouse staff to handle multiple tasks while on the go, ensuring seamless and error-free order processing. Key features include real-time access to inventory data, barcode scanning capabilities for accurate product identification, and customizable workflows.

This app is a Distributor Management System designed to efficiently manage and analyze distributor data, with each row representing a unique distributor object.

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this Zebra Scanner inventory management app template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.
Our customers

Henrique Dubugras
Brex Icon

Henrique Dubugras

CEO at Brex

Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

