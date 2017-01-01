Run Retool Mobile on your Zebra Android devices for large-scale deployments such as warehouse and inventory management, field operations, and logistics. You can build Retool Mobile apps for Zebra Android devices that receive data captured using dedicated hardware, such as scanners and sensors. Retool uses the Zebra DataWedge APIs to receive capture events using the Zebra DataWedge Reader component.
Managing inventory is crucial for businesses of all sizes, ensuring that products are stocked, organized, and available for customers. Retool Mobile can help you build Inventory Management Apps to track your inventory levels, streamline ordering processes, and reduce the risk of stockouts and overstocking. Key features include real-time inventory tracking, barcode scanning, and automated reorder alerts.
For businesses handling a large volume of physical products, efficient picking and packing processes are essential to ensure fast and accurate order fulfillment. As your product offerings grow, managing the picking and packing operations can become increasingly more challenging. Retool Mobile enables your warehouse staff to handle multiple tasks while on the go, ensuring seamless and error-free order processing. Key features include real-time access to inventory data, barcode scanning capabilities for accurate product identification, and customizable workflows.
Henrique Dubugras
CEO at Brex
Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.