This app allows you to track and manage projects effectively with a project management dashboard. Streamline task management, monitor progress, and collaborate seamlessly for successful project delivery.

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this project management dashboard template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Retool changes the unit economics of building. Tooling problems can be eliminated by one engineer in hours with Retool. Within 2 months, the time we spent on business interruptions fell below 8% from 75%. With Retool, we’ve saved over $1M in engineering capacity to focus on improving our product experience.

Retool allows us to quickly create user friendly interfaces to share ML models with business teams. Our data scientists run 800+ ML models each week, and the robust visualization options in Retool have given us a new level of visibility into model performance.

Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

