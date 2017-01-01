Time Tracking Dashboard
This app is a time management tool that allows you to monitor and analyze your time usage based on a specific dataset.
Dashboard
Administrative
This app is a time management tool that allows you to monitor and analyze your time usage based on a specific dataset.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.