Churn Prediction System

This workflow template allows you to identify accounts with low product activity and no set renewal date on a weekly basis. It retrieves key information such as the account owner, account NPS, ARR, plan name, and customer start date. By sending a Slack message to a designated Churn alerts channel and tagging the account owner, you can proactively address potential churn risks and take appropriate actions to retain valuable customers. Stay on top of customer engagement and retention with this automated churn monitoring solution.

