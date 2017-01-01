  View all templates

Churn Prediction System

This workflow template allows you to identify accounts with low product activity and no set renewal date on a weekly basis. It retrieves key information such as the account owner, account NPS, ARR, plan name, and customer start date. By sending a Slack message to a designated Churn alerts channel and tagging the account owner, you can proactively address potential churn risks and take appropriate actions to retain valuable customers. Stay on top of customer engagement and retention with this automated churn monitoring solution.

How this template works

Retool Workflows is a fast way for developers to automate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks.

  1. Click 'Try this in Retool' to import this workflow and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated workflow by designating a trigger, querying against databases or APIs, and visualizing logic paths directly on the canvas.
  3. Extend your automations even further by shaping your data with JavaScript or Python, executing conditional logic, and setting up custom error handling for full visibility into running jobs.

Why Workflows?

Go beyond simple "if this, then that" integration tools. Connect your data sources, from local databases to third-party SaaS tooling, and write custom logic to define a series of tasks to connect, transform, and update your data. Automate everything from report generation, to churn analysis, to complex infrastructure maintenance tasks.

Geoff Charles

VP of Product at Ramp

We like Retool a lot because you don't necessarily need a computer science degree to make changes. Retool gives you at least 10-20% improvement to operational efficiency.

Matthew Clower

CTO at Treasure Financial

Retool changes the unit economics of building. Tooling problems can be eliminated by one engineer in hours with Retool. Within 2 months, the time we spent on business interruptions fell below 8% from 75%. With Retool, we’ve saved over $1M in engineering capacity to focus on improving our product experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

