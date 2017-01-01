  View all templates

Payroll Dashboard

This payroll dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze payroll data through a user-friendly interface.

Dashboard
Finance
browser header

Explore more Dashboards

Social Media Analytics Dashboard
See a live demo
Marketing Analytics Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore more Finance templates

Cash Flow Dashboard
See a live demo
Investment Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click 'Try this template' to import this template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
envoy
Envoy Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

ismail-ceylan
Zeplin Icon

Ismail Ceylan

Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin

Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!

More data sources you can power a Dashboard with

Databases

Postgres logoPostgres
MSSQL logoMSSQL
Snowflake logoSnowflake

APIs

GraphQL logoGraphQL
Google Cloud Storage logoGoogle Cloud Storage
S3 logoS3

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo