GitHub Dashboard
This GitHub dashboard is a user-friendly template, giving you real-time insights on repo activity, owners, and contributors, so you can track productivity and collaborate with your team.
This GitHub dashboard is a user-friendly template, giving you real-time insights on repo activity, owners, and contributors, so you can track productivity and collaborate with your team.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.