  View all templates

IT Asset Management Dashboard

This app is a comprehensive tool for managing and tracking IT assets providing a detailed overview of each asset's data in a user-friendly dashboard.

Dashboard
IT
browser header

Explore more Dashboards

Training and Development Dashboard
See a live demo
Helpdesk Ticket Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore more IT templates

Capacity Planning Dashboard
See a live demo
Supplier Diversity Dashboard
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click “Try this template” to import this template and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own database to start building powerful internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
Rohit Agarwal Headshot

Rohit Agarwal

Head of Product at Pepper Content

Every time we thought we needed a custom component that wasn't built in Retool, we were able to conjure a combination of components and make it work flawlessly. That's the power and flexibility of Retool.

Brock Haugen

Brock Haugen

Brock Haugen at Coinbase

Retool gives us a unified experience and provides teams with the ability to rapidly build out, manage, and deploy fully-featured internal tools—without all the effort of setting up authentication, authorization, and permissions.

More data sources you can power a Dashboard with

Databases

MySQL logoMySQL
MSSQL logoMSSQL
BigQuery logoBigQuery

APIs

S3 logoS3
Firebase logoFirebase
Google Cloud Storage logoGoogle Cloud Storage

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo