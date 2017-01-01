  View all templates

Applicant Tracking System

This applicant tracking system (ATS) connects to your internal data sources to help you manage and track your recruiting pipelines.

Admin Panel
HR
Recruiting
browser header

Explore more Admin Panels

Employee Feedback Template
Admin Panel • HR
See a live demo
Employee Directory
Admin Panel • HR
See a live demo

Explore more HR templates

Employee Time Tracker
Admin Panel • HR
See a live demo
Vacation Request Form
Admin Panel • HR
See a live demo

Explore other templates

How this template works

Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.

Learn about how Retool works
  1. Click 'Try this in Retool' to import this applicant tracking system and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated application visually by dragging-and-dropping components and writing queries against your pre-populated Retool Database.
  3. Extend this application by connecting to your own HRIS systems to start building your suite of internal tools.

Customers using Retool like this

View customer stories 
pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

More data sources you can power an Admin Panel with

Databases

Postgres logoPostgres
MySQL logoMySQL
Snowflake logoSnowflake

APIs

Rest API logoRest API
Asana logoAsana
Slack logoSlack

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo