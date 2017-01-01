Supplier Relationship Management Dashboard
This app is a supplier relationship management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze data related to your suppliers, with each row representing a unique object or data point.
This app is a supplier relationship management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze data related to your suppliers, with each row representing a unique object or data point.
Retool allows you to bring your data to life to make powerful internal tools with both pre-made and custom components.Learn about how Retool works
Ismail Ceylan
Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin
Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!
Eddy Kim
Engineering Manager at Verishop
Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.