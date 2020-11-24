// Retool Blog
When, why, and how to upgrade spreadsheets to PostgreSQL
Visualize CSV Data and Build a Dashboard to Track Your Amazon Spending
With Retool and Optalitix Models you can create apps from spreadsheets without having to re-code
How Retool uses Retool to simplify critical sales processes
How we use Retool to centralize user data and support our users
How Archilogic interfaces with conversion data using Retool
How Tripplo centralized apps and microservices data to save engineering time
How Getaround offers car hosts better parking support with Retool
How ThePowerMBA saves 40 hours per week reporting financial data using Retool
How we use Retool to manage our startup credits
How BWH Hotel Group Scandinavia built their revenue tools 5x faster than the competition
The cost-benefit analysis of internal tools
