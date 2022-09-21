Real use cases

// Retool Blog
How a digital transformation saved Bish’s RV $1.5M and 3,300 hours a year
How Power Digital automates contract management with AI tools
How EquipmentShare is revolutionizing the construction industry with Retool
Automation and the art of limiting SaaS platform reliance
How to build an embedding search tool for GitHub
How EcoPing uses Retool to make websites more environmentally friendly
How to build data products for the next decade
How Co:Create increased iteration speed 14x with Retool
The tools for earthquake relief
How Doorstead doubled developer velocity with Retool
How Greenly improved time-to-deployment by 3x for internal and customer-facing apps
How India's largest social media app builds internal tools to operate faster
