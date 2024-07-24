We leveraged Retool’s Spaces feature to isolate teams and environments. Our automation creates three Spaces and three repositories per development team, for dev, qa, and production, respectively. For each environment, the team-specific, environment-specific Space is integrated with a corresponding repository (i.e., a team’s dev Space is linked with the dev repository in that team’s Github Organization). To get around the one-Space-to-one-repo limitation, we leveraged our CD tooling to copy a zip artifact of the dev repo to the matching qa and production repos progressively (with a manual approval stage for promotion to production). Our CI/CD tooling also manages change approvals and audit documentation as a part of the deployment process.