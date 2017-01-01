Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your AWS data.
Retool makes it easy to build, integrate, and deploy business applications on AWS. To connect your AWS services to Retool, see AWS + Retool integration docs for more details.
Consume AWS Data Services: Retool provides out of the box integrations with Redshift, RDS, DynamoDB, S3, Athena, and AppSync to power apps and workflows.
Leverage AWS Serverless Services: Utilize AWS Serverless services to extend Retool’s App and Workflow reach via SNS, SQS, Lambda, API Gateway, Step Functions and more.
Integrate with AWS AI and Generative Services: Embed AWS AI and Generative Services into business applications including Textract, Comprehend, Rekognition, Polly, Transcribe, Bedrock LLMs and more.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Amazon Redshift
Connect Retool to Redshift for fast application development using SQL.
Amazon Athena
Retool supports Amazon Athena to query Big Data, enabling insights like web logs and IoT data.
Amazon DynamoDB
Retool connects to DynamoDB for efficient NoSQL queries, offering an alternative to traditional SQL databases.
Amazon RDS & Aurora
Query and integrate Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MS SQL data seamlessly within Retool.
Amazon S3
Leverage Amazon S3's flexibility and reliability via Retool, simplifying object storage management.
Amazon Lambda
Execute serverless functions with Amazon Lambda through Retool.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.