How a digital transformation saved Bish’s RV $1.5M and 3,300 hours a year

Today, technicians use the app to keep track of all their repair orders, each of which consists of a series of jobs. The app also allows technicians to request parts and upload photos to report and track progress. Since everything related to customer service orders and parts is tracked in one place, technicians can offer better services to their customers—no more missing information, incorrect data, or unforeseen delays. At the same time, Eric can deliver real-time reporting on dealership service activities to Bish’s leadership team by having access to the data, allowing them to make smarter decisions to grow the company.