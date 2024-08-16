// Retool Blog
How to use MCP in Retool: Two setup options for AI agents
Is your data team building with AI-ready data?
What to build (and what not to) when scaling with Retool
What’s new in Retool: Q1 2025 release
Introducing the Retool Agency program
What’s new in Retool: Q4 2024 release
How to build a customer portal in 30 minutes
How Sage Home Loans transformed into a digital mortgage leader
How we built a comprehensive developer learning platform using Retool
Introducing Retool University
What’s new in Retool: Q3 2024 release
How to turn error-prone spreadsheets into efficient apps
