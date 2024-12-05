What’s new in Retool: Q4 2024 release

Multi-step functions work exactly like you'd expect: select "multi-step" when creating a function, and you'll get a dedicated canvas where you can build out your logic. This means you can finally replace those workarounds (like daisy-chaining loops or cramming multiple function calls within the same JavaScript block) with clean, modular logic for processing multiple records. Have an existing sequence of blocks you’d like to move into a function? Just press and hold Shift while clicking-and-dragging a box around the desired blocks, and right click to create a function.