How Sage Home Loans transformed into a digital mortgage leader

When the Product and Technology team at Sage Home Loans started working in the mortgage lending space, everyone agreed on what needed to be built: a tool to track and manage the applicant journey and a POS system for loan officers to submit applications. But when it came to the details of the system’s UX, the team needed a shared vocabulary between subject matter experts, product managers, and engineering teams. The mortgage experts didn’t have much experience working with software teams. And Sage Home Loans’ engineers and product managers tracked customer journeys through web sessions—which didn’t reflect lending journeys that could take up to 13 months(!) to complete. Mock-ups and documents weren’t going to cut it—Sage needed to quickly get to a working prototype with live data.