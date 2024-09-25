How the University of Texas Medical Branch improved diagnostic testing for thousands of patients using AI

Toxicology sign-out is a particularly manual part of testing. In this step, a pathologist reviews test results that will affect a treatment decision—for example, whether to prescribe one medication or another or whether a patient appears to be taking their medications as prescribed. For a single case, the doctor might need to spend 15 minutes reviewing more than 40 metrics alongside the patient’s demographic data and current medications. At that rate, Dr. McCaffrey’s team of four pathologists could review only about 50 cases per week, however, they wanted to pursue the new demand for diagnostics services.