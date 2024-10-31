Outreach is also a numbers game, and getting the right personalization with the right volume is a tough needle to thread. But you know what is great at threading needles (metaphorically)? AI. According to our 2024 State of AI report, More than one-quarter of people (28%) are already using generative AI to create content. With AI, you can craft a few great example emails, then give the AI all your background research and let it actually build out the emails.