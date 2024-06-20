Building cascading filters in Retool

You’re now ready to set up cascading filters in Retool, creating the foundation for an application that allows you to filter through hierarchical data sets. The strength of this approach lies in its use of Retool’s out-of-the-box components and the flexible implementation of filtering logic via JavaScript. It's simple but effective, and you can apply the general practices here to many use cases across departments. An HR team can use this app to filter through a workplace hierarchy such as department, team, and employee. A support team can use it to filter through customer type to service level and issue. With an OpenAI API, you can even take your tables to the next level with AI-powered filtering.