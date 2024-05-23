Ask your table anything: How to build AI-powered filtering in Retool

1 window . summarizeProperties = ( data , excluded = [ ] ) => { 2 const result = { } ; 3 4 data . forEach ( obj => { 5 for ( const key in obj ) { 6 if ( excluded . indexOf ( key ) === - 1 ) { 7 let value = obj [ key ] ; 8 let valueIsDate = false ; 9 10 // Check if the value is a date 11 if ( typeof value === 'string' && ! isNaN ( Date . parse ( value ) ) ) { 12 valueIsDate = true ; 13 } 14 15 if ( ! result [ key ] ) { 16 if ( typeof value === 'number' || valueIsDate ) { 17 result [ key ] = { min : valueIsDate ? new Date ( value ) : value , max : valueIsDate ? new Date ( value ) : value } ; 18 } else { 19 result [ key ] = new Set ( ) ; 20 } 21 } 22 23 if ( result [ key ] instanceof Set ) { 24 result [ key ] . add ( value || '' ) ; 25 } else { 26 // Handle updating min/max for dates and numbers 27 if ( valueIsDate ) { 28 value = new Date ( value ) ; 29 if ( value < result [ key ] . min ) { 30 result [ key ] . min = value ; 31 } 32 if ( value > result [ key ] . max ) { 33 result [ key ] . max = value ; 34 } 35 } else if ( typeof value === 'number' ) { 36 if ( value < result [ key ] . min ) { 37 result [ key ] . min = value ; 38 } 39 if ( value > result [ key ] . max ) { 40 result [ key ] . max = value ; 41 } 42 } 43 } 44 } 45 } 46 } ) ; 47 48 // Convert all Sets to arrays 49 for ( const key in result ) { 50 if ( result [ key ] instanceof Set ) { 51 result [ key ] = Array . from ( result [ key ] ) ; 52 } else { 53 // Ensure date objects are converted to readable strings or kept as Date objects based on your preference 54 result [ key ] . min = result [ key ] . min instanceof Date ? result [ key ] . min . toISOString ( ) : result [ key ] . min ; 55 result [ key ] . max = result [ key ] . max instanceof Date ? result [ key ] . max . toISOString ( ) : result [ key ] . max ; 56 } 57 } 58 59 return result ; 60 } 61

