ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU

As Retool continues to evolve and our customer base expands, the complexity and criticality of the issues we encounter have grown. To ensure we maintain our high standards of technical support and customer satisfaction, we have introduced the Escalation Engineer role. This role will be the go-to expert for our most challenging and critical customer issues, managing incidents, and elevating the capabilities of our entire Technical Customer Experience org while ensuring that every customer interaction adds value to their experience with Retool.

WHO YOU’LL WORK WITH

You will work closely with a team of skilled Support Engineers, Technical Account Managers, Sales Engineers, and Solution Architects sharing your expertise and insights to enhance their capabilities. You will also collaborate with EPD (Engineering, Product, & Design) and our Go-To-Market teams, contributing to the overall improvement of Retool's products and services. As part of a forward-thinking team, you'll play a vital role in shaping the future of our technical support experience.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU’LL:

Provide advanced technical support and guidance both internally and to customers as an internal escalation point for the Technical Customer Experience organization.

Lead the investigation and resolution of critical issues, including managing incidents and ensuring effective communication and resolution.

Collaborate closely with engineering teams to address complex problems.

Upskill team members through mentorship, training, and technical coaching on advanced technical topics proactively and reactively based on the team’s needs.

Lead, consult, contribute, and delegate high-impact projects within the Support department such as creating/refining internal support processes, automating tedious and repetitive tasks with the help of AI, raising our efficiency across the board, and driving improvement to the escalation and incident processes.

Keep abreast of new technologies and methodologies to continuously improve our technical support standards.

Foster a culture of inclusiveness, empathy, and continuous improvement, encouraging innovation and efficiency in technical support processes.

THE SKILLSETS YOU’LL BRING:

4+ years of experience in a technical support or support engineering role, with at least 1 year in an escalated support or similar position.

Advanced understanding of JavaScript, web development, and various database management systems (SQL and NoSQL).

Proven experience in incident management and resolution of critical technical issues.

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to guide and mentor team members.

Excellent problem-solving skills, with a creative approach to addressing complex challenges.

Outstanding communication skills in English, both written and verbal.

Familiarity and certifications with multiple cloud providers (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP)

Advanced knowledge of API and identity authentication methods (OAuth 2.0, Okta, SAML).

Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies like Docker and Kubernetes is highly desirable.

Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science or a related field is required.

For candidates based in San Francisco, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. San Francisco $129,800 — $175,600 USD