ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU

You and your team will build and operate all systems, processes and practices related to People Operations. You’ll analyze our current practices in the context of our future growth and deliver our People Ops strategy, with a lens of operational excellence and leading with data. As a member of the people leadership team you work will shape Retool’s people philosophy and approach.

We are on track to increase headcount in 2025 to over 500 employees. Expecting a similar pace in 2026, we are anticipating the need to operationalize our practices for larger scale. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who sees themselves as a builder to get into the role early and help us avoid anticipated pitfalls of a quickly scaling organization.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH

You and your team will lead various aspects of People Operations (e.g., onboarding and offboarding, benefits, leave of absences, HRIS, immigration, etc.) and help us scale existing or build new approaches to making the employee experience at Retool world-class.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Oversee all aspects of Retool’s People Operations team including our systems, processes and practices

Provide coaching, mentorship and support to your team

Determine our approach to knowledge sharing - effectively convey information to employees and respond to inbound requests

Partner with People Partner and legal team to develop and maintain global HR policies and principles

Identify opportunities to evolve our people programs and support project management and implementation as we continue to grow in scale both nationally and internationally

Run a selection process and migrate to new HRIS (if needed)

Build out process for opening new international office locations

Determine knowledge sharing strategy and execute on approach

Implement a ticketing system - establish operational playbook inbound requests

Hire, lead, and scale a top performing People Operations team that can support our business strategy

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

10+ years experience in the People org

5+ years of managing teams

Enthusiasm for operational improvements

Broad experience applying HR knowledge, skills and abilities to build and maintain efficient and compliant People Operations Programs at scale

Previous experience supporting a scaling organization at critical stages of growth & expansion (e.g., pre-IPO, M&As, new market entry, etc.)

Experience working at fast growing companies and comfort with ambiguity

Experience selecting, migrating and overseeing people systems

Desire and ability to be a player coach - everyone is a doer at Retool!

Outstanding judgment and ability to balance compliance with a people-first culture

For candidates based in San Francisco, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. San Francisco $224,600 — $303,800 USD