ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU

In the last year, we’ve grown our revenue and built a mighty sales team across North America and London. We’ve learned a lot, built processes, and added many wonderful customers to the Retool community globally. A large portion of these new customers are based in Europe so we’re excited to be scaling our global teams. We are looking for great Account Executives to help our prospects and customers build internal tools quickly in EMEA and with less friction. This is a unique opportunity for the right Account Executive to be part of our Germany landing team and the first boots on the ground to execute our exciting global mission.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

We have aggressive goals, and to help us get there, you’ll own deals from start to finish. We’ll look to you to manage multiple deals concurrently, navigate org structures, and help alleviate our prospects’ pain points by showing them the possibility, value, and impact of Retool. You’ll help define our ideal customer profile in EMEA and help unlock whitespace for us in a new market. You will build your pipeline and collaborate with Sales Engineers to win deals wall-to-wall!

You’re comfortable running point on key deals, managing a book of business, and building a playbook for future team members. You’re adept at listening to and engaging with, engineers—our buyers—and have the know-how to navigate technical discussions and decisions. You’ll bring best practices, deep sales acumen, and a drive to close big deals quickly.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH

You’ll work with our team of Sales Engineers (who are engineers themselves!), other Account Executives, and our SDR team. You’ll dive into sales forecasting meetings, partner with our sales leads, Head of Sales, CEO, and CTO to close banner deals and work cross-functionally with Marketing and Engineering. You’ll also play a pivotal part in defining our sales culture in EMEA and be integral to helping global teams navigate a new market.

You’ll be joining a broader team of global Retools who are passionate about serving our customers, enjoy collaborating to build an incredibly innovative product, and partake in some occasional but well-intentioned sarcasm. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you!

IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL:

Be the first boots on the ground in Europe, defining our enterprise playbook for existing and prospective European customers.

Identify and qualify leads and develop them into high-value opportunities.

Build relationships and establish communications at the highest executive levels in your accounts to understand their needs and priorities, and to speed up and simplify the deal process.

Own the closing process, including negotiations and procurement activities.

Keep Salesforce updated with customer information, forecasts, and pipeline data so we can learn more about our business and our sales process.

Develop and execute a strategic plan to meet monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue objectives.

Work with technical stakeholders and executives to identify opportunities for Retool to accelerate Engineering within their org.

Partner with sales engineers and the executive team to create relationships within all levels of key accounts.

Collaborate with Engineering to identify and deploy new features to continuously increase the value of Retool.

This role is onsite 3x/week in London (Mon/Tues/Thurs). THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING: Experience hitting quota of $1M+ of ARR per year.

A track record of success in driving consistent activity, pipeline development, and quota achievement.

5-8+ years of sales experience emphasizing developer tools, cloud infrastructure, databases, and/or business intelligence.

A solution-based approach to selling and the ability to manage a complex sales process.

Excellent presentation and listening skills, organization, and contact management capabilities.

A hands-on approach to learning technical concepts and leading technical discussions with stakeholders of all levels.

For candidates based in Germany, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Pay is subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation plans. Note for candidates based in Germany: If you're based in Germany, you’ll be hired through our employment partner, Deel. This means your benefits package will be provided through Deel and may vary slightly from those offered to directly employed Retool. Germany €188.200 — €254.600 EUR