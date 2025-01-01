ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU

We're looking for a pioneer to build our partner marketing program from the ground up, someone who loves technology and strategic thinking, and is ready to define everything from our joint messaging with partners to the GTM strategies that make Retool and our partners successful. A relationship architect, a joint-value storyteller, a program creator, someone who will be a loud and intelligent voice for Retool with and through our partners, and a passionate advocate for shared customers. You’ll be writing the first playbook, testing new approaches, and own the results. Messaging, go-to-market with partners, content creation for a partner audience, building joint campaigns, all-around partnership champion. You’ll be in a high-visibility critical role in an exceptional company, shaping the future of how Retool grows its ecosystem as AI reshapes the market.

Key traits: dynamic, authentic, respectful, engaging, articulate, humorous, succinct, respectable, genuine, driven, curious, honest.

You will have broad responsibility for architecting and scaling our partner marketing function, defining how Retool's story is told with and through our diverse ecosystem of partners.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

You'll dive deep into Retool’s potential partner ecosystem—from technology alliances to solution providers and agencies—to define our joint value propositions and co-marketing strategy from scratch. Craft the narrative: You will create compelling messaging, positioning, and resources that clearly articulate the "better together" story, preparing both our partners and internal teams to communicate value effectively.

You'll design and implement the processes, programs, incentives, and experiences that make it seamless and rewarding for partners to co-market with Retool, obsessing over a frictionless journey for them. Architect winning plays: You get to design, build, and launch innovative and scalable partner marketing programs – think impactful co-marketing campaigns, joint webinars and events, and compelling partner-facing content – that you'll own from concept to completion.

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING

You have prior experience in partner marketing, channel marketing, or a closely related role, ideally at a high-growth B2B SaaS company. You know the thrill and challenge of building impactful programs where they didn't exist before. Master communicator: You possess world-class writing, editing, and presentation skills, with an ability to distill complex ideas into simple, exciting, and actionable messages for diverse audiences.

You bring the technical curiosity and aptitude to truly understand Retool's platform and how partners can build upon and extend its value for customers. Driven by curiosity: You have an insatiable intellectual curiosity that pushes you to explore new partnership avenues, innovative marketing approaches, and ways to create mutual success.

For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Tier 1 $140,400 — $190,000 USD Tier 2 $119,300 — $161,500 USD Tier 3 $98,300 — $132,900 USD