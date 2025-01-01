ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

The inbound SDR function at Retool is a high-leverage component of our go-to-market motion. As the Inbound SDR Manager, you’ll be responsible for leading a team of SDRs who engage with inbound leads—often our future customers’ very first experience with Retool.

You’ll help SDRs deepen product knowledge, sharpen discovery skills, and deliver a consistent, exceptional experience to each prospect while contributing directly to pipeline and revenue goals. We’re seeking a manager who thrives in fast-moving environments, cares deeply about coaching and performance, and sees every inbound lead as an opportunity to spark long-term value.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Lead & Coach the Team: Hire, onboard, and mentor a high-performing team of inbound SDRs focused on quality engagement and pipeline generation. Foster a culture of collaboration, accountability, and learning.

Drive Pipeline Growth: Ensure the team consistently hits qualified meeting and opportunity creation targets from inbound channels like product signups, demo requests, and trial activity.

Optimize the Inbound Engine: Partner cross-functionally with Marketing, Sales, and RevOps to improve handoffs, qualification workflows, and reporting—creating a best-in-class inbound engine.

Refine Messaging & Tactics: Iterate on talk tracks, email sequences, and qualification frameworks to ensure SDRs are delivering relevant, consultative conversations with technical personas.

Enable Product Mastery: Ensure SDRs become fluent in the Retool product, our value propositions, and common use cases—enabling them to field technical questions and tailor outreach to engineering, data, and IT teams.

Report & Forecast: Track and report on key performance metrics (e.g., conversion rates, speed to lead, meeting volume) and make data-driven decisions to improve team output and efficiency.

Scale & Uplevel Talent: Create career development paths for SDRs and support internal mobility into AE, Sales Engineering, and other GTM roles.

WHAT YOU'LL BRING:

2+ years of experience managing high-performing SDR or BDR teams, preferably in a fast-paced B2B SaaS environment

Demonstrated experience working with inbound sales motions or managing teams handling product-led or trial-based leads

Familiarity with technical products and the ability to coach teams engaging with engineering, data, or IT stakeholders

Excellent communication and coaching skills with a passion for developing early-career talent

A data-driven mindset with comfort in tools like Salesforce, Outreach, Gong, and Looker (or equivalents)

Adaptability and comfort in ambiguity—able to help build process as much as follow it

Based in the Salt Lake City area and open to a hybrid work model



BONUS POINTS IF YOU HAVE:

Previous experience in developer tools, low-code platforms, or product-led growth companies

Hands-on experience with Retool or similar internal tooling platforms

A background in Computer Science or technical education

For candidates based in Salt Lake City, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Salt Lake City $108,966 — $183,755 USD