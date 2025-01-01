ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

Retool is redefining how enterprises build software—AI-powered, developer-first, and enterprise-grade. As we expand deeper into complex, global organizations, we’re looking for a strong sales leader to grow and uplevel our East Coast Enterprise team. This is a hands-on role focused on building and coaching a team of Account Executives closing multi-threaded, 6- and 7-figure deals. You’ll work closely with some of the most innovative technical teams in the world to help them adopt Retool as their application layer for AI.

This is a rare opportunity to join a fast-growing company at an inflection point. You’ll shape our enterprise motion, improve how we sell, and develop the next generation of high-performing sellers.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

As the Regional Enterprise Sales Manager for the East Coast, you’ll build and lead a high-performing team of AEs, setting the tone for culture, execution, and results. You’ll hire, onboard, and coach reps who excel in technical, consultative, and multithreaded sales cycles, while driving rigorous forecasting, pipeline management, and deal inspection to meet aggressive revenue goals. You’ll work cross-functionally to refine sales plays, expand into new verticals, and improve win rates, while developing a repeatable hiring and coaching playbook to scale the team and drive individual performance.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:

You’ll collaborate closely with our Sales leadership team across Sales Engineering, Operations, and Sales Development to shape the vision and direction of sales at Retool. You’ll also work cross-functionally with Recruiting, Engineering, Marketing, Success, and Support. And, of course, you’ll be working with and managing the growing Enterprise Account Executive team.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL:

Hire, coach, and develop a high-performing team of Enterprise AEs to meet aggressive growth targets across the East Coast.

Act as a hands-on sales leader, shadowing calls, reviewing Gong recordings, and guiding reps through strategic deal cycles.

Lead complex, technical sales cycles, engaging directly with senior stakeholders at both high-growth startups and large enterprises.

Bring clarity and discipline to forecasting, pipeline inspection, and execution, ensuring your team hits targets and the business allocates GTM resources effectively.

Identify and fill gaps in our enterprise motion, including team structure, process, enablement, or sales plays.

Help shape our enterprise narrative, influencing how we position Retool and providing structured feedback to Product and Marketing from the field.

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

3+ years in an Enterprise segment (minimum 2 years in leadership)

7+ years in B2B SaaS, ideally in a technical, product-led environment

Proficient in MEDDPICC, Command of the Message, and pipeline management

Track record of hiring, coaching, and developing high-performing teams

Skilled in complex, multi-threaded enterprise deals and technical sales

Analytical and data-driven with strong forecasting and prioritization skills

For candidates based in the United States, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. US pay range $300,000 — $400,000 USD