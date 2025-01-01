ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU

If you’re the type that thrives on understanding the competitive arena to give your team the decisive advantage, we’d love to chat. The appdev landscape has been turned on its head. We have a bold vision, but it needs to contemplate and shape the rapidly evolving landscape. We need someone who loves technology, strategic thinking, and the thrill of the chase—from deep analysis to actionable insights that shape our roadmap and message. You'll be the go-to expert on the competitive environment, a truth-teller, a strategist, and a critical voice in shaping how we win. You’ll uncover competitor strategies, arm our teams, and be a key player in outmaneuvering opposition. This is a high-visibility, critical role in an exceptional company, where your insights will directly influence how developers win with Retool.

Key traits: dynamic, authentic, respectful, engaging, articulate, analytical, succinct, respectable, genuine, driven, curious, honest.

You will own and build our competitive intelligence program, ensuring we have the insights needed to lead the market.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

You'll dive deep into Retool’s potential partner ecosystem—from technology alliances to solution providers and agencies—to define our joint value propositions and co-marketing strategy from scratch. Craft the narrative: You will create compelling messaging, positioning, and resources that clearly articulate the "better together" story, preparing both our partners and internal teams to communicate value effectively.

You'll design and implement the processes, programs, incentives, and experiences that make it seamless and rewarding for partners to co-market with Retool, obsessing over a frictionless journey for them. Architect winning plays: You get to design, build, and launch innovative and scalable partner marketing programs – think impactful co-marketing campaigns, joint webinars and events, and compelling partner-facing content – that you'll own from concept to completion.

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING

Prior experience in product marketing, competitive intelligence or market research, ideally at a high-growth B2B SaaS company.

World-class technical, analytical and research skills, with a talent for uncovering the "so what" behind data.

Stellar writing, editing, and communication skills, with the ability to present complex information clearly, quickly and persuasively.

The technical depth to understand how our portfolio works, how competitor offerings compare, and how developers perceive value.

An insatiable intellectual curiosity and a detective-like mindset, always digging deeper for the truth.

A strong affinity for sales and product teams, with a deep understanding of how they can use competitive information to succeed and, in turn, help developers succeed.

Proven ability to synthesize large amounts of information from diverse sources into concise, actionable intelligence.

Familiarity with competitive intelligence tools, methodologies, and ethical intelligence gathering.

For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Tier 1 $151,600 — $205,000 USD Tier 2 $128,900 — $174,300 USD Tier 3 $106,100 — $143,500 USD