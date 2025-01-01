ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WERE LOOKING FOR YOU

At Retool, our mission is to radically accelerate how software gets built. That mission takes on a new dimension with AI. The rise of LLMs and AI agents doesn’t just make software faster to build—it changes what software is and how it operates.

With Retool Agents, we’re building the fastest path to AI-powered software in production. Our platform makes it possible to compose agents that don’t just chat—they reason, take action, and interface directly with your business systems. They perform real work.

But building and deploying these agents—especially in high-stakes, real-world environments—requires a new kind of engineer. That’s where you come in.

We’re hiring our first Deployed AI Engineer to help our most strategic customers scope, build, and ship production-grade agents on top of Retool. You’ll act as a founding member of a small team at the edge of what’s possible with Retool’s AI platform, working directly with customers, Field Engineering, and our product and infra teams to bring powerful agents to life.

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Deployed AI team’s goal is twofold:

Build ambitious, high-quality agents with our most forward-leaning customers. Feed those learnings back into our product, platform, and agent tooling to raise the ceiling (and the floor) of what our customers can build on their own.

You’ll work closely with Field Engineering and Product to go from high-level customer goals to scoped agent architectures, implemented solutions, and live deployments. Along the way, you’ll uncover friction in our platform, identify common agent patterns, and contribute reusable abstractions (evaluators, tool integrations, routing logic, etc.) that make future agent development faster and better.

You’ll also act as a trusted advisor to our customers, combining deep technical expertise with product intuition and business understanding. AI agents are not deterministic systems—they are probabilistic workflows with real-world consequences. Part of your role is helping customers deploy them responsibly, reliably, and with a clear understanding of the tradeoffs involved.

This role is hybrid: part software engineering, part product thinking, part solution design. It’s also high leverage. The things you build and learn will directly shape the future of AI at Retool—both in the product and in the market.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

Design and implement AI agents using Retool’s platform, working directly with strategic customers and our Field Engineering team

Prototype and productionize integrations across APIs, data sources, and tools (e.g. Snowflake, Salesforce, Postgres, vector DBs, internal APIs)

Tune and evaluate agent performance, balancing accuracy, determinism, latency, and user experience

Deploy and maintain agents in production, with appropriate monitoring, guardrails, and fallback mechanisms

Develop reusable building blocks for agent development—libraries, prompts, evaluators, workflows, etc.—that accelerate both internal and customer use cases

Capture patterns and pain points to inform product development, and work closely with the Agents team to influence roadmap and features

Partner with GTM and customers to scope and validate high-impact agent opportunities

Evangelize best practices in AI engineering, helping customers (and Retool teammates) navigate the fast-moving world of LLMs, evals, and orchestration

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING

Strong software engineering background—comfortable writing production-quality code across the stack

Experience with AI/ML systems, particularly LLM-based apps and architectures

Deep curiosity about real-world problems and how to solve them with software

Familiarity with one or more of the following:

Prompt engineering

LangChain / agent orchestration

Retrieval-augmented generation

Vector databases (e.g. Pinecone, Weaviate, Chroma)

Toolformer, ReAct, or other reasoning patterns

LLM evaluation techniques (e.g. human + model evals)

Excellent communication skills—you’ll be working directly with technical and non-technical stakeholders across organizations

Thrives in ambiguity and iteration; excited to invent new workflows and best practices where none yet exist

5+ years experience in software engineering, ML engineering, or similar roles

Demonstrated success in customer-facing or cross-functional technical roles

Prior experience shipping LLM-based products or building AI apps is a strong plus

Bachelor’s or advanced degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Bonus: Experience working with Retool (apps, workflows, resources, components)

HOW YOU'LL WORK

Reporting to the Head of Product for Agents

Working closely with Field Engineering, Product, and Infrastructure teams

Frequently interfacing with customers—both hands-on and in advisory roles

Serving as a feedback loop for the core product, with a front-row view of what customers need and what AI makes possible

METRICS FOR SUCESS

Successful launch and adoption of Retool agents at key strategic customers

Agent usage, reliability, and performance in production

Development of reusable agent patterns and solutions

Influence on Retool’s agent roadmap and product direction

Decreased time-to-value for customers deploying AI agents

Quality and completeness of enablement materials (reference agents, templates, docs, etc.)

For candidates based in San Francisco, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. San Francisco $216,660 — $293,250 USD