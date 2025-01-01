← Back to all roles
Strategic Sales Engineer, West
Team
Location
ABOUT RETOOL
Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows.
At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for.
Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!
WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU
Our sales engineering team is critical to Retool. Sales Engineers drive revenue by partnering closely with existing and potential customers and ensuring their success. A large portion of the Retool sales process is technical, ensuring potential customers understand how to build internal apps with Retool, deploy on their infrastructure, and connect to their critical resources. Building successful relationships with our customers is a key component of this role and you’ll leverage your engineering background to dive in. Our revenue and business goals this year are aggressive, and we need the right team to help turn prospects into happy Retool customers.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Your workday will never be boring. Partner closely with our largest customers to identify new use cases and expansion opportunities, strategically positioning Retool to support their evolving needs and drive account growth through targeted technical solutions. You'll create and deliver demos, build apps within Retool with prospects, answer technical questions, and manage the technical close throughout the sales cycle. At this stage in Retool’s journey, we’ll also look to you to help build new processes and programs to help our sales team meet and exceed quota.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You’ll join our team of Strategic Sales Engineers and partner closely with our Strategic Account Executives. You’ll also work cross-functionally with the rest of the go-to-market team. You’ll be joining a broader team of Retools who are passionate about serving our customers, enjoy collaborating to build an incredibly innovative product, and partake in some occasional but well-intentioned sarcasm. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you!
IN THIS ROLE, YOU'LL:
- Talk with existing and potential customers, understand their problems, and assess whether or not Retool is a good fit.
- Identify relevant stakeholders, budgets, timelines, etc., and manage the entire sales process.
- Demo the Retool product, and answer questions about Retool, ultimately convincing them Retool is the correct solution.
- Create technical content to demonstrate best practices (e.g. sample apps, documentation, videos, etc.).
- Suss out the blockers for a customer in adopting Retool, and overcome them.
- Dive into our codebase to understand technical limitations in Retool that need solving via code (e.g. a bug, a missing feature, etc.) to close a deal.
- Serve as the primary, ongoing technical point of contact for our users in the presales process.
- Answer technical questions from our customers as they come up.
THE SKILLSET YOU'll BRING:
- Extensive experience working with Fortune 100 customers in a strategic capacity, with a proven track record of managing and expanding multi-year relationships
- An enthusiastic, strong, technical generalist
- A background in computer science or a related field
- Technical experience in a professional environment, ideally a startup
- Strong knowledge of Javascript, SQL, various no-SQL databases, APIs, etc.
- Comfort exploring Retool’s codebase (React / Node)
- Previous experience talking with customers and solving their problems
- Ability to think on your feet, and solve problems during calls with technical customers
For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles.
This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location.
Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans.
Retool offers generous benefits to all employees and hybrid work location. For more information, please visit the benefits and perks section of our careers page!
Retool is currently set up to employ all roles in the US and specific roles in the UK. To find roles that can be employed in the UK, please refer to our careers page and review the indicated locations.