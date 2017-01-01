When distributing inventory across multiple platforms (e.g., inventory across your website, Google shopping, Amazon, etc.), it’s critical to keep inventory updated to provide the best possible customer experience. With Retool, you can build an app that refreshes product inventory across the 3rd-party eCommerce platforms and your Shopify website.
Connect Retool to your inventory database to build this app. Retool supports many popular databases out of the box like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, MySQL, Redshift, and more.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.