  Back to all use cases

Shopify product inventory sync

When distributing inventory across multiple platforms (e.g., inventory across your website, Google shopping, Amazon, etc.), it’s critical to keep inventory updated to provide the best possible customer experience. With Retool, you can build an app that refreshes product inventory across the 3rd-party eCommerce platforms and your Shopify website.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplaces

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Dropdown

Dropdown

Shopify product inventory sync
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display inventory in a table with rows for status, create date, submitter, etc.
[object Object]
Dropdown use a dropdown menu to filter inventory by status or type.
[object Object]
Button use a button to refresh inventory.
Data source

Connect Retool to your inventory database to build this app. Retool supports many popular databases out of the box like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, MySQL, Redshift, and more.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Inventory management dashboard

Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.

Rental subscription manager

Build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.

Dynamic order pricing dashboard

Move dynamic pricing off of spreadsheets and into a single app that computes pricing by any number of variables

Warehouse shipping manager

Combine all of your direct-to-consumer processes into one tool to keep your team focused and reduce chances of error.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo