Partners and affiliates are an effective channel for acquiring new customers. Often, partners will drive more customers when they have discount codes to offer to their audience. To ensure your discount codes are not abused, it's helpful to have a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
With Retool, you can build a tool that displays new users looking to redeem an offer, and that also allows you to approve or reject their application based on your terms and conditions.
To explore and update applicants for discounts, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a PostgreSQL database, but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. You also can send responses to a platform like Stripe or Slack via API.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.