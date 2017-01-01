Partners and affiliates are an effective channel for acquiring new customers. Often, partners will drive more customers when they have discount codes to offer to their audience. To ensure your discount codes are not abused, it's helpful to have a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.

With Retool, you can build a tool that displays new users looking to redeem an offer, and that also allows you to approve or reject their application based on your terms and conditions.